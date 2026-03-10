ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of America's finest a cappella choirs will be performing in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Concordia Choir of Moorhead will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The concert is a collaboration with the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota. Five YCCM graduates, including conductor Garrett Lathe's son Spencer and daughter Kate, sing in The Concordia Choir. The choir also includes locals Levi Van Heel, Levi Patton, and Elliot Weber.

The concert is part of the choir's 2026 national tour, which includes 17 performances across Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

Since 1920, the 68-voice choir has toured nationally and internationally, performing in nearly every major U.S. concert hall, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. The choir toured Italy in 2022, including a performance at St. Peter's Basilica.

In 2024, CollegeRank.net named The Concordia Choir one of the top 10 most impressive choirs in the country.