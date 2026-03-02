PLYMOUTH (WJON News) -- Coborn's Incorporated's newest store, Coborn's Market & Table in Plymouth, will open next week. It will open its doors for the first time at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th, as an anchor of The Boulevard development at the intersection of I-494 and Bass Lake Road.

Inside the store, The Farmer's Market will have a wide variety of fresh produce, including organic options. The Butcher Block meat department will reflect the look and feel of a traditional butcher shop. The Bake Shoppe will feature baked goods made fresh daily. In the deli, they'll have sandwiches, salads, rotisserie chicken, and sushi. The store also includes a full-service floral department.

A signature of Coborn's Market & Table is its 'grocerant' model with The Global Table by David Fhima, Basta Pasta, Abuela's Mexican Kitchen, Brother's Burgers, The Buttered Tin, and Penny Horse Parlor. Customers can dine in-store year-round and outdoors during warmer months.