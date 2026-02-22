Lauren Hansen Scores Big At Gymnastics Meet For Monticello
It was an experience of a lifetime for area gymnasts on Saturday as they took part in the individual state gymnastics meet. The meet was magical for one Monticello student who took two titles. The Magic's Lauren Hansen won the Class AA All-Around and the Uneven Bars. She also finished third in the Balance Beam and fourth in the State Vault. You can see how other area athletes did at the meet below.
CLASS AA:
All-Around:
Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 1st
Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 5th
Uneven Bars:
Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 1st
Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 3rd
Alana Becklund - Monticello - 11th
Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 14th
Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 17th
Vault:
Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 4th
Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 8th
Alana Becklund - Monticello - 14th
Cami Weber - Sartell - 19th
Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 20th
Balance Beam:
Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 3rd
Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 5th
Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 15th
Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 17th
Floor Excercise:
Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 4th
Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 9th
Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 23rd
Brenna Gruber - St. Cloud Crush - 33rd
Alisha Grue - Monticello - 45th
CLASS A:
All-Around:
Alyse Denne - Becker - 6th
Calla Morris - Big Lake - 12th
Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 20th
Vault:
Gabby Schoenberg - Melrose - 8th
Celia Schoenberg - Melrose - 16th
Alyse Benne - Becker - 26th
Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 30th
Calla Morris - Big Lake - 34th
Uneven Bars:
Celia Schoenberg - Melrose - 4th
Alyse Denne - Becker - 14th
Calla Morris - Big Lake - 19th
Lilly O'Donnell - Maple Lake - 39th
Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 41st
Leah Uphoff - Big Lake - 45th
Balance Beam:
Alyse Denne - Becker - 5th
Gabby Schoenberg - Melrose - 6th
Calla Morris - Big Lake - 13th
Jailyn Mickelson - Litchfield - 18th
Sabrina Jensen - Becker - 20th
Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 33rd
Gretta Grimsley - Little Falls - 34th
Kennedy Goracke - New London-Spicer - 36th
Lilly Luebker - Annandale - 45th
Floor Exercise:
Josie Eveslage - Melrose - 9th
Alyse Denne - Becker - 13th
Delany Barber - New London-Spicer - 15th
Calla Morris - Big Lake - 23rd
Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 25th
Lillian Bonsante - Becker - 28th
Chloe Spear - Becker - 31st
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt