It was an experience of a lifetime for area gymnasts on Saturday as they took part in the individual state gymnastics meet. The meet was magical for one Monticello student who took two titles. The Magic's Lauren Hansen won the Class AA All-Around and the Uneven Bars. She also finished third in the Balance Beam and fourth in the State Vault. You can see how other area athletes did at the meet below.

CLASS AA:

All-Around:

Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 1st

Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 5th

Uneven Bars:

Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 1st

Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 3rd

Alana Becklund - Monticello - 11th

Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 14th

Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 17th

Vault:

Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 4th

Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 8th

Alana Becklund - Monticello - 14th

Cami Weber - Sartell - 19th

Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 20th



Balance Beam:

Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 3rd

Madi Hengel - St. Cloud Crush - 5th

Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 15th

Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 17th

Floor Excercise:

Lauren Hansen - Monticello - 4th

Keatyn Nowacki - Monticello - 9th

Sienna Zepeda - Monticello - 23rd

Brenna Gruber - St. Cloud Crush - 33rd

Alisha Grue - Monticello - 45th

CLASS A:

All-Around:

Alyse Denne - Becker - 6th

Calla Morris - Big Lake - 12th

Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 20th

Vault:

Gabby Schoenberg - Melrose - 8th

Celia Schoenberg - Melrose - 16th

Alyse Benne - Becker - 26th

Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 30th

Calla Morris - Big Lake - 34th

Uneven Bars:

Celia Schoenberg - Melrose - 4th

Alyse Denne - Becker - 14th

Calla Morris - Big Lake - 19th

Lilly O'Donnell - Maple Lake - 39th

Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 41st

Leah Uphoff - Big Lake - 45th

Balance Beam:

Alyse Denne - Becker - 5th

Gabby Schoenberg - Melrose - 6th

Calla Morris - Big Lake - 13th

Jailyn Mickelson - Litchfield - 18th

Sabrina Jensen - Becker - 20th

Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 33rd

Gretta Grimsley - Little Falls - 34th

Kennedy Goracke - New London-Spicer - 36th

Lilly Luebker - Annandale - 45th

Floor Exercise:

Josie Eveslage - Melrose - 9th

Alyse Denne - Becker - 13th

Delany Barber - New London-Spicer - 15th

Calla Morris - Big Lake - 23rd

Rylie Harrier - New London-Spicer - 25th

Lillian Bonsante - Becker - 28th

Chloe Spear - Becker - 31st

