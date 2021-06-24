Souhan; 3 Minnesotans Looking to Make US Gymnastics Team [PODCAST]

The United States Olympic gymnastic trials are taking place today-Sunday. Sunisa Lee of St. Paul represents the best Minnesota hope of making the U.S. team. Grace McCallum of Isanti and Shane Wiskus of Spring Lake Park and the University of Minnesota also have chances of making the United States team. NBCSN will have coverage tonight. The men will participate Thursday and Saturday with the women's competition Friday and Sunday.

The Timberwolves do not have a first round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. This was determined Tuesday night when Detroit won the draft lottery and the Timberwolves were granted the #7 pick. That pick goes to Golden State to complete the Andrew Wiggins/D'Angelo Russell trade. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the Wolves will likely go after a power forward either in trade or in free agency this offseason. He says a player like P.J. Tucker would make sense. Jim says the Wolves need another option with Jaden McDaniels still young and lean but he could grow into the Stretch 4 role. Souhan suggests the Wolves could look to trade point guard Ricky Rubio and power forward Juancho Hernangomez to acquire a veteran 4. He also suggests that former first round pick Leandro Bolmaro could join the Wolves this season.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is a restricted free agent and talks reportedly have stalled a bit. Jim says Kaprizov's agent suggests the Kirill could elect to return to play professionally in Russia. Souhan doesn't think it will come to that and that the Wild will find a way to lock him up to a long term contract. A 8-year contract extension was reportedly offered by the Wild about 3 weeks ago.