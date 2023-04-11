Souhan: Twins Offense Could Get Some Help Soon

The Twins are 6-4 but played without some key offensive contributors Monday due to injury. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. The Twins played without regulars Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Jorge Polanco Monday and managed just 4 hits and 3 runs. Souhan says Polanco has been playing some rehab games and could join the team soon. Buxton didn't start Monday's game due to rest to preserve his health and he should be back in the lineup tonight. Buxton appeared as a pinch hitter in Monday's game. Souhan says the goal is to have Buxton stay healthy all season and if that means occasional days off, so be it. He does expect Buxton to see time in centerfield this season.

Max Kepler is on the injured list with a sore right knee and Correa missed Monday's game due to back spasms. Souhan doesn't think the Kepler injury is severe and he could return when eligible. Alex Kirilloff is battling back from wrist surgery. No start date has been given for his rehab assignment.

The starting pitching for the Twins has been a strength through their first 10 games. Souhan says the Twins have at least 6 good bullpen options on the roster but the decision as to whether to go to the bullpen or stick with the starter comes down to situation, feel and analytics. Twins starting pitchers have been pitching deeper into games this season which is Souhan says is a bonus for this team.

The Timberwolves play the Lakers in the NBA play-in tournament tonight at 9 p.m. Hear the game on WJON following the Twins. Souhan says the Wolves will play tonight without Rudy Gobert due to a 1-game suspension for throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson. If the Wolves lose tonight they would host the New Orleans/Oklahoma City winner Friday night.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 on WJON.