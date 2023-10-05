Twins vs Astros Dates and Times For ALDS

The Twins will play the Houston Astros in the best of 5 American Legion Divisional Playoffs starting Saturday.  The ALDS Schedule is below:

Game 1
Saturday October 7 - Twins at Houston, 3:45 p.m., pregame on WJON at 2:30

Game 2
Sunday October 8 - Twins at Houston, 7:00 p.m., hear the game on WJON

Game 3
Tuesday October 10 - Houston at Twins, 3:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 2:00

Game 4 (if necessary)
Wednesday October 11 - Houston at Twins, tba on WJON

Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday October 13 - Twins at Houston, tba on WJON

 

