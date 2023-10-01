Twins Playoff Dates and Times

The Twins open the best of 3 wildcard playoffs at home against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon at 3:38 p.m. Pablo Lopez will start on the mound for the Twins in Game 1 with Sonny Gray starting Game 2 Wednesday. If a Game 3 is needed Thursday Joe Ryan is expected to get the ball.

Wildcard Schedule:

Game 1

Tuesday October 3, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00) Televised on ESPN

Game 2

Wednesday October 4, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00) Televised on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary)

Thursday October 5, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00) Televised on ESPN