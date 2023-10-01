Twins Playoff Dates and Times

Twins Playoff Dates and Times

Getty Images

The Twins open the best of 3 wildcard playoffs at home against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday afternoon at 3:38 p.m.  Pablo Lopez will start on the mound for the Twins in Game 1 with Sonny Gray starting Game 2 Wednesday.  If a Game 3 is needed Thursday Joe Ryan is expected to get the ball.

Wildcard Schedule:

Game 1
Tuesday October 3, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00)  Televised on ESPN

Game 2
Wednesday October 4, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00) Televised on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary)
Thursday October 5, Toronto at Twins, 3:38 p.m. (pregame on WJON at 3:00) Televised on ESPN

 

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: blue jays, Twins
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Minnesota Twins, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON