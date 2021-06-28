Souhan; Three Minnesota Gymnasts Headed to Toyko [PODCAST]

The United States Olympic gymnastics trials took place over the weekend in St. Louis. Three Minnesotans have been chosen to represent the United States on the team. The three are Shane Wiskus from Spring Lake Park and the University of Minnesota on the men's team and both Suni Lee from St. Paul and Grace McCallum from Isanti on the women's team. Lee finished 2nd to only Simone Biles to automatically qualify. The opening ceremonies for the summer games in Toyko will take place July 23. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it's impressive for gymnastics in Minnesota to have 3 of the 8 team spots from Minnesotans on the U.S. teams.

The Twins won their 2nd straight game Sunday with a 8-2 win. Jim says the Twins are more interesting but they have a long way to go to get back in the race. He says Josh Donaldson has been speaking up lately and probably more importantly has been playing better lately. He says is a player is going to be vocal they need to produce and Donaldson is doing that now. Miguel Sano and Alex Kirilloff each been platooning at 1st base in the last week. Jim says the expectation for both players is that they are regulars but neither have earned that time. Jim says the Twins aren't comfortable with Max Kepler in center field and Trevor Larnach is getting more at-bats then Alex Kirilloff based on his production.

The Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas in overtime Friday night. Jim says this was a big win for the Lynx are they have now won 7 of their last 10 are are back to the 500 mark. He says this could still be a playoff team that could compete for a WNBA title. Jim says the Lynx are getting center Sylvia Fowles more involved in their offense.

