Two NCAA Tournaments Coming To Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis has been selected to host two NCAA Tournaments. U.S. Bank Stadium has been chosen to host the Division One Wrestling tourney in 2028 and Target Center has been picked to host the first and second rounds of the 2027 Division One Men's Basketball Tournament.

Washington Redskins v Minnesota Vikings Stephen Maturen, Getty Images loading...

The wrestling championship is expected to bring more than $45 million and over 110,000 attendees to the city. Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Michael Vekich says they are honored to be able to host the tournaments and help grow the events and look forward to hosting them.

Wisconsin v Illinois David Berding, Getty Images loading...

The announcement comes on the heels of other major events coming to Minneapolis this summer including the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, the 2024 Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, WWE Summer Slam, and the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament.

WWE SummerSlam 2015 JP Yim, Getty Images loading...

Guatemala v Guadeloupe: Group D - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Elsa, Getty Images loading...

