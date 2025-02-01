“Most Popular Artist In The World” Bringing Tour To Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Most Popular in the World is ending his trilogy with a three-album tour. The Weeknd will come to Minnesota as part of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour. He will take the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 14th.
The Weeknd released his latest LP "Hurry Up Tomorrow" on Friday which completed his three-album trilogy. The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour will feature songs from all three albums, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," "After Hours," "Dawn FM," as well as all his hits.
In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records named him "The Most Popular Artist in the World" and his 2020 album, "After Hours" is the most streamed R&B album of all time. The Weeknd will be joined on tour Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
