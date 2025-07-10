MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A classic rocker will hit Minnesota in what is being touted as one of the biggest concerts in Minnesota history. Paul McCartney will bring his "Got Back" Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on October 17th.

Get our free mobile app

Desert Trip - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

What Can We Expect At the Show?

The show will feature a combination of Beatles' classics, McCartney originals, and potentially some new music as McCartney New Year's Resolution was to finish a new solo album he has been writing during the tour. The "Got Back" tour has been running since April of 2022 and originally wrapped up in December of last year after 59 dates, so the U.S. Bank show and other dates are a continuation of the concert run.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why Is the Concert Being Touted as the Biggest in Minnesota History?

McCartney's "Out There" Tour at Target Field in 2014 brought in over 43,000 fans and sold out in 20 minutes. U.S. Bank Stadium has seen acts like Guns N Roses and Metallica bring in over 48,000 spectators and it is expected that the "Got Back" Tour will eclipse that number and bring in a record amount of fans to a Minnestoa concert. Tickets to the general public go on sale on at 10:00 a.m. on July 18th with pre-sales starting on July 15th. Fans can register for the pre-sale on McCartney's website.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

ZZ Top and The Wallflowers at the Ledge ZZ Top brought their blues-style Rock to the Ledge Amphitheater on June 12th, 2025. They were joined by the Wallflowers fronted by Bob Dylan's son Jacob.