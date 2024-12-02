Minnesota Hard Rock Fans To Be Thunderstruck In April
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy award-winning rock band from Australia will open their latest tour in Minnesota this Spring. The hard rock group AC/DC will debut their "Power Up" tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 10th.
When was the last time they toured and how long will it be?
It is the group's first U.S. tour in nine years and is a limited 13-stadium run. The "Power Up" tour shares its name with the LP from 2020 which hit #1 in 21 countries. AC/DC's album "Back in Black" is the second highest-grossing album of all time, only behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller."
Is the band in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame?
The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, and won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for their song "War Machine." Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at Noon.
