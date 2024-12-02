Minnesota Hard Rock Fans To Be Thunderstruck In April

Minnesota Hard Rock Fans To Be Thunderstruck In April

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy award-winning rock band from Australia will open their latest tour in Minnesota this Spring. The hard rock group AC/DC will debut their "Power Up" tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 10th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Kevin Mazur, Getty Images
loading...
Jeffrey A Camarati, Getty Images
loading...
Mike Coppola, Getty Images
loading...

When was the last time they toured and how long will it be?

It is the group's first U.S. tour in nine years and is a limited 13-stadium run. The "Power Up" tour shares its name with the LP from 2020 which hit #1 in 21 countries. AC/DC's album "Back in Black" is the second highest-grossing album of all time, only behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

Is the band in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame?

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003, and won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for their song "War Machine."  Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at Noon.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images
loading...
Jeffrey A. Camarati, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1

The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.
Filed Under: AC/DC, Australian band, Power Up, Thunderstruck, U.S. Bank Stadium
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON