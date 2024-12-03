Two “Top Dawg” Singers To Kick Off Tour In Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A world-famous rapper and R&B artist are kicking off their co-headlining tour in Minnesota this Spring. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take the stage with their "Grand National Tour" at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 19th.
Lamar is regarded as one of the most influential artists of his generation and has won a Pulitzer Prize in songwriting. He has won over 15 Grammy Awards including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5" last year.
SZA is known for her hit songs "Kill Bill," "Snooze," and "Good Days." She has won four Grammys and her song "Saturn" is up for the 2025 Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. The two artists used to be labelmates at Top Dawg Entertainment. Tickets for the "Grand National Tour" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.
