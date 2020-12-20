Vikings Fall to Bears 33-27

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings came up short against the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday.

After a scoreless drive by each team, Chicago took the lead with a touchdown in the first quarter. Minnesota responded with a touchdown drive of their own to tie it up 7-7. Before the end of the quarter, the Bears kicked in a field goal to retake the lead 10-3.

Chicago opened up their lead in the second quarter, scoring another touchdown and another field goal to control the game 20-7. The Vikings snuck in a field goal at the end of the quarter to trail 20-10 at the half.

Minnesota received the ball to start the third and ran it down the field for their second touchdown of the day. The Bears responded by finding the endzone again and opening the gap back up to 27-17. The Vikings notched another field goal make and closed things up 27-20 entering the fourth.

In the final quarter, Chicago moved their lead back to 10 points with another field goal. This time Minnesota responded with a touchdown and brought the game to its closest point 30-27. On the next drive, the Vikings intercepted the Bears in the endzone but turned over the ball on downs on their next possession. Chicago made another field goal and extended their lead once again to 33-27.

Minnesota fought hard in the final minute of the game, moving the ball down the field to try for one more score. With seven seconds remaining, the Vikings took a shot at the endzone, but the pass was dropped by Olabisi Johnson and intercepted as the clock expired.

Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 35 for 271 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception for Minnesota. Dalvin Cook had 24 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Conklin added three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson had a big day with eight receptions for 104 yards. He also notched his 70th career catch, passing the single-season rookie record of 69 set by Randy Moss in 1998.

Mitch Trubisky completed 15 of 21 for one touchdown and one interception for the Bears. David Montgomery had 32 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings fall to 6-8 while the Bears move to 7-7 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Minnesota will travel to New Orleans on Friday to face the New Orleans Saints in a Christmas Day matchup. Pre-game starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.