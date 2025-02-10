AEW Dynamite Making Its St. Paul Debut Next Month

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Get ready for some high-flying action in St. Paul next month. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite will make its St. Paul debut at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 26th.

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

AEW fans can expect an action-packed evening with a full roster of AEW's stars including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Mariah May, and more.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

Founded by Tony Kahn in 2019 AEW is a professional wrestling promotion with Dynamite airing on TBS on Wednesday and Collision on TNT on Saturday, and both streaming on MAX. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker