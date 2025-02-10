AEW Dynamite Making Its St. Paul Debut Next Month

AEW Dynamite Making Its St. Paul Debut Next Month

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Get ready for some high-flying action in St. Paul next month. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite will make its St. Paul debut at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 26th.

Lee SouthHOOK VS CHRIS JERICHOLondon, AEW All In August 25, 2024 PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...
Lee SouthJay White vs Hangman PageNewark, NJAEW Full Gear November 23, 2024 PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...

AEW fans can expect an action-packed evening with a full roster of AEW's stars including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Mariah May, and more.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...

Founded by Tony Kahn in 2019 AEW is a professional wrestling promotion with Dynamite airing on TBS on Wednesday and Collision on TNT on Saturday, and both streaming on MAX. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of All Elite Wrestling.
loading...

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Filed Under: AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling, Roy Wilkins Auditorium
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON