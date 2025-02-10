AEW Dynamite Making Its St. Paul Debut Next Month
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Get ready for some high-flying action in St. Paul next month. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite will make its St. Paul debut at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 26th.
AEW fans can expect an action-packed evening with a full roster of AEW's stars including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Mariah May, and more.
Get our free mobile app
Founded by Tony Kahn in 2019 AEW is a professional wrestling promotion with Dynamite airing on TBS on Wednesday and Collision on TNT on Saturday, and both streaming on MAX. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker