ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An event featuring big excitement and high-octane action returns to Minnesota Wednesday night. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite is back at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, almost one year to the date from its last show.

Kaun is a former 3-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

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AEW Star and Minneapolis native Bishop Kaun will battle it out in a match. Kaun says he always looks forward to coming home:

"Yeah, (laughs) it is kind of surreal just because people know me, they know me outside of pro wrestling, so they know the quiet, reserved guy that they grew up with, didn't talk too much in high school, the creative artsy kid, and they see this other persona of me of Bishop Kaun out there beating people up, screaming, being intense, violent, and their just like who is this guy so (laughs) it is kind of surreal for them."

He says wrestling is an all-around great experience, and he really enjoys being a role model for kids and seeing their excitement when they meet him or come to a match.

READ MORE: AEW Dynamite Brings Minnesota Native Home To Showcase Her Talent

Kaun attended the University of Minnesota for one year.

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Kaun says there is a little more pressure when wrestling in front of friends and family:

"I definitely don't want to let them down. I want them to be entertained. I don't want them to think I'm a boring wrestler or not that good of a wrestler (laughs), so I definitely want to give it my all and make sure I can wow them at certain points and make them lose that sense of disbelief of what they're watching and make them just buy in whole heartedly, get them out of their seats."

Kaun says it is a big thrill when he can help turn a casual fan into a rabid fan after seeing him perform in an AEW show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for AEW Dynatmite, with the action kicking off at 6:30 p.m., and there are still tickets available.

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