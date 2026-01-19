AEW Stars Set To Thrill Crowds At Roy Wilkins Auditorium
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- High-flying, hard-hitting, emotional action is returning to Minnesota this spring. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring its high-octane AEW Dynamite show to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 25th.
The hard-hitting action returns almost one year to the day after AEW last stormed the Twin Cities on March 26th of last year. Fans can expect an action-packed evening of wrestling and drama from AEW's stable of stars like Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Jon Moxley, and more.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 26th.
Tickets start at $20 and go on sale January 26th at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per household.
AEW was founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019 and is a professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster of talent. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on TBS, and AEW Collision airs on Saturdays from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on TNT. Both shows stream on MAX. More to come
