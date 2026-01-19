ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- High-flying, hard-hitting, emotional action is returning to Minnesota this spring. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring its high-octane AEW Dynamite show to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on March 25th.

AEW was last in St. Paul on March 26th of 2025.

The hard-hitting action returns almost one year to the day after AEW last stormed the Twin Cities on March 26th of last year. Fans can expect an action-packed evening of wrestling and drama from AEW's stable of stars like Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Jon Moxley, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 26th.

READ MORE: AEW Dynamite Brings Minnesota Native Home To Showcase Her Talent

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale January 26th at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per household.

Roy Wilkins Auditorium Roy Wilkins Auditorium loading...

AEW was founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019 and is a professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster of talent. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on TBS, and AEW Collision airs on Saturdays from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on TNT. Both shows stream on MAX. More to come

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event. Gallery Credit: Caitlin PenzeyMoog

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman