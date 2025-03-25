AEW Dynamite Brings Minnesota Native Home To Showcase Her Talent

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can see some explosive entertainment at Roy Wilkins Auditorium Wednesday night. All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will make its St. Paul debut and one of its youngest stars is coming home.

AEW Star Julia Hart, Princess of the Dark Throne, grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota before taking AEW by storm. Hart says it is always great to come home but it can be a little nerve-racking:

"I remember the first time when we were in the Target Center and I had a match and I can see my whole family in the front and I was so excited I was literally shaking I was so excited."

Hart attended Bloomington Jefferson High School and was on the cheer team. She says some of those cheerleading skills crossed over well into professional wrestling:

"I will definitely say the crowd work as well, I definitely feel the most comfortable in front of the crowd. I think I've learned that from cheer just being able to look at somebody in the face and scream words at them like in cheer and doing kind of the same thing but looking at them either wanting sympathy or being a bad guy can really help feel comfortable with that."

She says cheerleaders are really hard workers and that translated over into her wrestling career as well. Hart says she knew at a young age she would be a professional wrestler:

"I didn't know how it was going to happen but I knew it was going to happen type of thing. I did start training, there was a school hear in Minnesota, Ken Anderson's The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling. I went there when I was sixteen."

After high school Hart moved to Atlanta to train at the Nightmare Factory. It was there that AEW discovered her. Hart's career took off with AEW becoming its youngest champion winning the AEW TBS title in 2023 in a three-way match. Hart says 2023 was a crazy year for her:

"Yeah, 2023 was definitely my favorite year of my existing (laughs) so far I would say, I also got married that year. I won the championship and got married within the span of a month so it was just, so much good was happening and I'm just so grateful that everything turned out the way it did."

She says travel is the hardest part about being a professional wrestler and she has been very fortunate to have supportive parents. AEW's Dynamite at Roy Wilkins with star Julia Hart will air live Wednesday night on TBS.

