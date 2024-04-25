Winning Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another million-dollar lottery winner in Minnesota.

Wednesday night's winning jackpot ticket in the Lotto America game was sold at a Cub Foods Store in Coon Rapids.

The jackpot is just over $3.1 million, with a cash value of nearly $1.44 million.

The numbers drawn are 7, 12, 17, 22, 52 and 3.

Meanwhile, there were also two $50,000 Powerball winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

One of those tickets was sold in Moorhead and the other was sold in Fridley.

