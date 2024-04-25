Man Killed in UTV Crash in Central Minnesota
GARRISON (WJON News) -- A man has died in a UTV crash.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a single UTV crash just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in Roosevelt Township just west of Lake Mille Lacs.
A 67-year-old Garrison man died in the crash. His name has not been released.
Get our free mobile app
The incident remains under investigation.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kentucky Derby Party Planned for Back Shed Brewing
- Crowded House Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater
- The Great Curious Cocktail Party Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced
- Community Street Fair Coming to St. Cloud's East End