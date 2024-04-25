Man Killed in UTV Crash in Central Minnesota

GARRISON (WJON News) -- A man has died in a UTV crash.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a single UTV crash just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in Roosevelt Township just west of Lake Mille Lacs.

A 67-year-old Garrison man died in the crash. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

