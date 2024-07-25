Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament Changes Ownership

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- America's Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament based in Brainerd is transitioning to a new owner.

The Brainerd Jaycees have released a statement that "America's Ice Fishing Tournament" is transitioning ownership to Confidence Learning Center.

Confidence Learning Center's Executive Director Travis Grossman says, 'It's a great tournament platform, a huge opportunity for our organization, and we are eager to make it even better in the years ahead."

Confidence Learning Center is known for its commitment to empowering individuals with diverse abilities.

The new ownership encourages anglers, sponsors, and fans to watch for updates on the official tournament website and social media channels. It is scheduled for February 8th, 2025.

The Brainerd Jaycees are still owners and operators of the in-person Ice Fishing Extravaganza tournament which is scheduled for February 1st, 2025.

