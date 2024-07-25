Man Suffers Significant Injuries in Fire

DASSEL (WJON News) -- A man was severely burned in a brush fire.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday at about 1:00 p.m. they got a call about a man who had suffered significant burns.

Meeker County Deputies, Dassel Fire & Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and Lifelink III responded to the scene at a home in the 27500 block of 742nd Avenue in Dassel Township.

Deputies learned 53-year-old Jeremy Hirsch of Winsted was helping family with yard clean up. Hirsch was attempting to burn a brush pile using an accelerant. The fire started and came back on the victim causing severe burns over a significant portion of his body.

Hirsch was flown by LifeLink III from the scene to Hennepin County Medical Center where he is being treated for his burns. The full extent of his injuries was not determined at the scene.

This incident was determined to be accidental.

