UNDATED (WJON News) -- The 34th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is this Saturday.

The National Association of Letter Carriers and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association organizes the annual event.

Get our free mobile app

Here in the St. Cloud area, Stamp Out Hunger supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf and Salvation Army Food Shelf.

According to Hunger Solutions Minnesota, more than nine million Minnesotans visited a food shelf in 2025.

To participate, leave a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will handle the rest.

This is the largest one-day food drive in the United States.