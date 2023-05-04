Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicle in Holdingford; Burglary in Sherburne County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Washington Street in Holdingford. The vehicle is a 2002 green Volkswagen Beetle with Minnesota license plate JEY 999.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting that a large recreational and storage facility was burglarized in Clear Lake Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says numerous boats had stereo equipment, speakers, control panels and wiring taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

