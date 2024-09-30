Home Burglaries and a Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1100 block of 12th Avenue South where a screen was cut, a home was entered and cash was stolen.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 14th Avenue South where a screen was popped out of a window and a house was entered. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says foreign currency was taken.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 17th Avenue North where a house was entered and items were taken.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 24th Avenue North. Mages says the vehicle is a 2011 silver Ford Fusion with Minnesota license 953 VTK.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.