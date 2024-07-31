Theft from Vehicle and Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from a vehicle on the 1000 block of 24th Street Southeast where a wallet and other miscellaneous items were taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3300 block of Division Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle is a 2004 red Honda CH80 moped with Minnesota license 03776ME. It was taken from a parking lot.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen FedEx package on Green Stone Lane off of a door step. Mages says cameras were checked but nothing has been found.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.