Stolen Vehicle, Burglary in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of 7th Avenue South. The vehicle is a dark burgundy Kia Sportage LX with a scratch along the driver's side with Wisconsin license plate AYL7593.

The St. Cloud Police Department are also reporting a burglary on the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive where multiple garage units were entered into and Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says some low value items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.