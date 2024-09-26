The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1800 block of 16th Street Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the vehicle is a 2012 red Chevy Traverse with a broken passenger side tail light and a cracked windshield. The license plate is EFH 106.

The St. Cloud Police Department are also reporting a burglary on the 100 of 21st Avenue North where a window screen was cut at a residence, entry was gained and valuables were taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on 100 block of Highway 10 North where a trailer was entered and valuables were taken.

Waite Park Police are reporting a vandalism to a vehicle on the 10 block of 1st Avenue South where holes were drilled into a vehicle and gas spilled out onto a parking lot.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.