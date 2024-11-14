Crime Stoppers; Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of 33rd Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it is a silver Chrysler Town & Country Minivan. Minnesota license plate JTA 557. Mages says the vehicle driver side door has been replaced with a gray one which doesn't match the rest of the vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.