Crime Stoppers; Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

Crime Stoppers; Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of 33rd Avenue North.  Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it is a silver Chrysler Town & Country Minivan.  Minnesota license plate JTA 557.  Mages says the vehicle driver side door has been replaced with a gray one which doesn't match the rest of the vehicle.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

 

Come With Us and Tour Gilman in Pictures

Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, stolen vehicle
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes

More From AM 1240 WJON