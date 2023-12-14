Xbox and Smart Watch Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 32nd Avenue North where an apartment was entered and an Xbox Series X was taken along with a Samsung smart watch.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.