Another Burglary and Snowmobile Theft in Central Minnesota

The Stearns County Sherriff's department is reporting a burglary of a storage shed when someone cut the lock and then replaced it with another lock to not bring attention to it. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says items taken were an antique cash register, a 65-inch Sony flat screen TV, and a metal took chest with a wooden top containing numerous tools.

Get our free mobile app

Mages says the Stearns County Sherriff's department is reporting a theft of snowmobile take from a recreational dealership. She says it appears to have been taken sometime between November 22nd and December 5th. It's a 2019 black Polaris RMK snowmobile.

The St. Cloud Police department is reporting a couple of stolen vehicles. A 2007 Toyota Camry was taken from the 2500 block of Division Street West. The front passenger door is a different shade of gray/silver than the rest of the vehicle. A 2010 red Hyundai Elantra with two Apple decals on the back of the window was taken from the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the St. Cloud area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.