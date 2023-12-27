K-9 Assists in Arrest of Dassel Burglary Suspect

DASSEL (WJON News) - A police K-9 was used to apprehend a suspect Tuesday in Dassel.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a warehouse on the 600 block of Pacific Avenue West at 9:20 p.m.

Deputies arrived and could hear moving inside the building. Several attempts to call the suspect out were unsuccessful.

After a search of the building was conducted, the suspect was located. Several more attempts to get the suspect to come out were unsuccessful, and a K-9 was sent in.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Barry Klingelhoets of Dassel on pending charges of burglary and other drug-related charges. Klingelhoets was treated for a dog bite before being transferred to the Meeker County Jail.

Anyone with information on this burglary, or the string of recent burglaries and fires in the Dassel area is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400 and speak to a detective.

