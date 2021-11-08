LEAF Awards Over $170,000 in Grants to St. Cloud School Programs

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud area non-profit has awarded over $170,000 in education-related grants this fall.

District 742’s Local Education Activities Foundation (LEAF) announced the recipients of their fall 2021 grants Monday. Fall activity funds across the St. Cloud Area School District received over $43,000 to support student participation fees.

Nearly $38,000 in Adopt a Classroom grants were provided to 152 classrooms, including one at every school, to help cover the cost of additional school supplies.

Other grants were given out for the Preschool 4 Success Initiative, the PAKRAT reading program and PAKCAT math program, athletic programs, sports and physical education equipment, the Spanish and Chinese Immersion programs, AP testing, and the Homeless Student Services Fund.

LEAF has awarded over $2.3 million dollars to different programs in the district since 1996.

