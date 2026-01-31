ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several Central Minnesota organizations have received grants to support those with special needs or boys' and men's programming. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation (CMCF) has awarded $40,000 to eight area organizations.

--$10,000 was awarded to the Sartell Area Lions for its ADA Restroom and Shelter.

--WASCOSA received $8,400 for its Lift and Connect Adaptive Equipment Project.

--$7,500 went to True Friends for its Therapeutic and Adaptive Riding for Children with Developmental and Physical Disabilities program.

--ConnectAbility of MN received $4,100 for its 2026 Access to Assistive Technology lab initiative.

Four other organizations received $2,500 each for programs geared towards addressing key challenges facing males, such as educational disparities, mental health stigma, fatherhood support, and career development opportunities. They are:

--Rivers of Hope for its Men Moving Forward program.

--The Yes Network to create a workshop series to help men promote mental health and education for teen boys.

--United Way of Central Minnesota for its Community Mentorship: Fostering Resilience in Young Black Men program.

--What Would Bri Do dba Bri's Lodge for its Healing Through Loss: Grief & Postvention Support for Boys and Men program.

CMCF administers charitable funds for the benefit of the community and since 1985, has awarded $178.6 million in grants to non-profits.

