Bernick Family Foundation Looking for Grant Applicants

UNDATED -- A local foundation is looking to award grants totaling $150,000.

Each year, the Bernick Family Foundation provides funding to help support organizations that either focus on youth and education, or health and fitness.

Non-profits, schools, and government groups in one of the Bernick’s company's regions, including Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Waite Park, and Willmar, are eligible to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000.

Last year, seven organizations were chosen including ServeMinnesota who put the funds towards math and reading corps in Duluth and St. Cloud.

The deadline to apply for a grant is August 31st.

