Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting grant applications.

The Bernick Family Foundation will award grants from $5,000 to $40,000 to organizations that support youth, either by building career skills or supporting activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits, schools, or government entities serving a community where Bernick’s operates. The communities include:

Alexandria

Bemidji

Brainerd

Duluth

Waite Park

Willmar

Dresser, Wisconsin

In the past, the foundation has awarded $10,000 to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Minnesota for their Sports Buddies program, and $27,230 to Waite Park Babe Ruth, Inc. for the Babe Ruth complex.

Applications will be accepted through August 31st. For more information, click here.