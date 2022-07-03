Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting grant applications.

The Bernick Family Foundation will award grants from $5,000 to $40,000 to organizations that support youth, either by building career skills or supporting activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits, schools, or government entities serving a community where Bernick’s operates. The communities include:

  • Alexandria
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Duluth
  •  Waite Park
  •  Willmar
  • Dresser, Wisconsin

In the past, the foundation has awarded $10,000 to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Minnesota for their Sports Buddies program, and $27,230 to Waite Park Babe Ruth, Inc. for the Babe Ruth complex.

Applications will be accepted through August 31st. For more information, click here.

 

