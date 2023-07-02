Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota youth organizations that rely on grant funding will have the opportunity to apply for more support than in previous years.

The Bernick Family Foundation opened its annual grant round on Saturday. This year, the foundation will be giving away $200,000 which is up from the $150,000 given away in previous years.

The grants are expected to range in size from $5,000 to $40,000 and will be awarded to organizations that focus on youth and education. The foundation says ideal applicants are those helping prepare students for the workforce or supporting kids' health and fitness.

Applicants must be a non-profit, school, or government entity that serves in a community where Bernick's operates such as Brainerd, Waite Park, and Willmar. The deadline to apply is August 31st.

To learn more or fill out an application, visit the link below.

