UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three area cities have received over $1.1 million in combined grants to improve pedestrian or shared-use paths. The grants were awarded through the state Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to complete improvements to walking and biking paths.

Which Cities Received the Grants?

Sartell received over $640,000 to install dynamic speed display signs and Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) along Pinecone Road and 7th Street North. Waite Park was awarded money for two projects. The city received over $172,000 for the 15th Avenue North shared use path connection and over $254,000 to be used to develop a mid-block crossing of 2nd Avenue South by the future site of Metro Bus's Western Transit Center.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sauk Rapids received $50,000 to go towards the Mayhew Lake Road NE trail extension. Sauk Rapids was also awarded over $345,000 in funding through the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program, which will also be used to complete the Mayhew Lake Road/County Road 1 path near the high school. Construction on the extension is scheduled to start in 2027.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Google Google loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer