Local Cities Receive Over $1 Million For Safer Walking And Biking
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three area cities have received over $1.1 million in combined grants to improve pedestrian or shared-use paths. The grants were awarded through the state Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to complete improvements to walking and biking paths.
Which Cities Received the Grants?
Sartell received over $640,000 to install dynamic speed display signs and Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) along Pinecone Road and 7th Street North. Waite Park was awarded money for two projects. The city received over $172,000 for the 15th Avenue North shared use path connection and over $254,000 to be used to develop a mid-block crossing of 2nd Avenue South by the future site of Metro Bus's Western Transit Center.
Sauk Rapids received $50,000 to go towards the Mayhew Lake Road NE trail extension. Sauk Rapids was also awarded over $345,000 in funding through the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program, which will also be used to complete the Mayhew Lake Road/County Road 1 path near the high school. Construction on the extension is scheduled to start in 2027.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene
40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer
10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer