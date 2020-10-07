Walk Anywhere Week Encourages Students, Families to Get Outdoors

ST. CLOUD -- With school looking different for everyone this year, an annual event is adapting.

Wednesday is International Walk to School Day.

Dave Cowan is the Safe Routes to School Coordinator. He says while everyone may not all be able to walk to school this year, they still wanted to encourage students and families to get outdoors.

We did think it was important to encourage people this year to get out on walks and experience their communities.

Cowan says this year MnDOT has rebranded their Walk to School Day event to Walk Anywhere Week.

He says if you're unsure what to do, they have some resources available on their website for inspiration.

We have walking bingo, walking crosswords and a photo contest this year. We would love to see your pictures of you participating in Walk Anywhere Week.

Here locally, the Foley School District held their Walk to School Day event as planned, to promote and showcase the importance of how to safely walk to school as more kids are being encouraged to do so.