Adopt A Minnesota Highway in Honor of Earth Day

UNDATED (WJON News) -- This Earth Day, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to get their hands dirty to help keep the environment clean.

MnDOT is looking for individuals and groups to sign up for the Adopt a Highway program. Currently, there are over 900 sections of highway available to anyone looking to participate.

Each stretch is about two miles, and volunteers are asked to make a minimum two-year commitment to clean up litter on both sides of their designated section at least twice per year. MnDOT provides all participants with garbage bags and safety vests, and collects the bags of trash from each cleanup site.

In 2022, more than 1,860 volunteer groups spent over 88,000 hours cleaning up 38,500 bags of trash from highway ditches around the state.

Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway program began back in 1990.

