Hwy 23 Road Construction Between Foley and Milaca Starts in May

FOLEY -- Starting in mid-May, a major resurfacing project will get going on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca.

Crews will be repaving 12 1/2-miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.

The $16.7-million project will include some intersection realignments, turn lanes, street lighting, new culverts and pipes, and upgraded guardrail.

There will also be a full reconstruction on one mile of Highway 23 in Foley from Broadway Avenue to the east of 13th Avenue with new storm sewer, curb and gutter, and a roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street. A multi-use trail will be built on the north side of Highway 23 with a sidewalk built on the south side.

Get our free mobile app

The project will require an extensive detour until it is completed in November.

The detour for non-commercial vehicles will be via Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 4, over to Mille Lacs County Road 12 to Highway 169 in Milaca.

For more on this project, including a map of the commercial truck route, visit MnDOT's project webpage.

Things You'll Never Hear Someone In The Twin Ports Say In The Springtime

10 Delicious Snacks With Minnesota Roots