MNDOT Sets Guide For Campaign Signs

ST. PAUL -- With the campaign season approaching fast, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding everyone of the rules for roadside signs.

Get our free mobile app

MnDOT says that political and advertising signs are not allowed on driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and corner sight lines of all roads in the state.

In addition, landowner consent is required before signs are placed on private land.

The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act also prohibits advertising posters on utility poles, trees and shrubs, and rocks or natural features.

MnDOT staff are required to remove signs if they’re not placed properly. Officials say every effort is made to contact the owner and return the sign if it’s been removed.

For a complete set of rules, click here.