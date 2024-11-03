Public Input Needed For Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota agency is seeking the public's input on a pollution prevention program. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is looking for public comment on its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer program in Greater Minnesota through November 30th. The feedback will be reviewed and considered for possible amendments to the stormwater pollution prevention program known as MS4.

MS4 helps reduce the amount of pollution and sediments like oil, salt, and pet waste from entering Minnesota waterbodies through storm sewer systems. Rainfall or melted snow that runs off and is routed to hard surfaces like roads, sidewalks, and parking lots prevents the water from naturally soaking into the ground where the soil would filter out pollutants.

MnDOT's Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program covers six control measures like public education and outreach, construction site runoff, and illicit discharge detection. One of MnDOT's MS4 permits covers Greater Minnesota including St. Cloud, Elk River, St. Michael, Duluth, East Grand Forks, La Crescent, Mankato, Moorhead, and Rochester. Use this link to go to MnDOT's comment website.

