Two Year Wait Over As Highway10/23 To Fully Open Late Saturday

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major roadway in St. Cloud will be fully open again after two years. All lanes, access ramps, traffic signals, frontage roads, sidewalks, and trails on the Highway 10 and Highway 23 interchange project will be open as of late Saturday afternoon.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
The two-year project that started in April of 2023 included two new bridges on Highway 23 crossing over Highway 10 with reconfigured on/off ramps, a new bridge on 4th Street SE, new sidewalks and trail connections, a new noise barrier wall along the south side of Highway 23 east of 14th Avenue SE, and updated traffic signals at several intersections.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
MnDOT District 3 Engineer Mike Ginnaty says the long-term investment in the $43.7-million Highway 10 and Highway 23 project infrastructure will reduce congestion and improve traffic flow for the next 60-plus years. Work will continue through November and motorists may encounter periodic lane or shoulder closures.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
