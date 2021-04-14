Highway 10 Road Construction Begins Monday in Elk River
ELK RIVER -- If you travel on Highway 10 in Elk River, be prepared for road construction starting Monday.
Crews will be repaving the roadway between Xenia Avenue and Lowell Avenue. The work also includes shoulders, turn lanes, and adjacent entrances.
One of the new features includes dual left-turn lanes on eastbound Highway 10 to Proctor Avenue or Sherburne County 1.
The $12.1-million project also includes a multi-use trail along the eastbound lanes from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue.
Transportation officials say plan your commute and especially on Sunday afternoons when weekend recreational travelers return home.
Completion is scheduled for early November.
