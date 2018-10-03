Local Non-Profits Fighting Poverty in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Local foundations have teamed up to help fight poverty in Central Minnesota.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation and the Initiative Foundation have granted $19,000 to local non-profits that address poverty in rural areas. The Rural Poverty Advisory Committee awarded $5,000 to the Central MN Task Force on Battered Women in St. Cloud.

The group says they will use the money for On-Scene Advocacy Services to Rural Victims of Domestic Abuse.

Other grants went to The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center, Oasis Central Minnesota, Riverview Church in Pine River, and the Boys and Girls Club of Leech Lake.