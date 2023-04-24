New Women’s Clothing Store Opening In Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) --- A women clothing pop-up boutique is opening its own store front.

E and Co Clothing plans to open next week in the strip mall next to Gruber's Quilt Shop.

Owner Elicia Omann says after years of doing pop up events and online sales, she felt this was the right time to have her own store.

Pop-up events are fun, but they are a lot of work. We didn't want to rely on them and we had some many people ask us where we are located. So we decided this is what we needed to do.

Omann says the store fills a need for local shopping options for ladies clothing by offering shirts, jeans, jewelry, and accessories under one roof.

I wanted a place where you could come and get everything you needed. One store to get your jeans, shirts, everything you need at one place and get your shopping done.

Omann says they plan to be open Wednesday through Saturday, and will offer personal styling sessions every Tuesday by appointment.

E and Co Clothing will hold their grand opening next Saturday (May 6th) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

