UNDATED (WJON News) -- The long holiday weekend has already turned out to be a busy one on Minnesota roads. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to over 200 crashes on Minnesota roadways as of Sunday morning during the Memorial Day Weekend.

More than 30 of those incidents have resulted in injury. The state patrol says on Friday, they responded to 101 crashes involving property damage, and 15 crashes with injuries. On Saturday, the state patrol says they responded to 81 crashes involving property damage and another 17 crashes with injuries.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the busiest of the year for Minnesota roads.

