Over 200 Crashes Reported As Holiday Travel Heats Up
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The long holiday weekend has already turned out to be a busy one on Minnesota roads. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to over 200 crashes on Minnesota roadways as of Sunday morning during the Memorial Day Weekend.
More than 30 of those incidents have resulted in injury. The state patrol says on Friday, they responded to 101 crashes involving property damage, and 15 crashes with injuries. On Saturday, the state patrol says they responded to 81 crashes involving property damage and another 17 crashes with injuries.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE: Minnesota Launches Two Traffic Safety Initiatives
The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the busiest of the year for Minnesota roads.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest