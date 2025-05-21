Memorial Day Ceremony At The VA To Pay Tribute To Veterans

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will once again honor those who died while serving our country on Monday. The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council (Metro Vets) will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance at the VA Medical Center in the building 96 parking lot.

The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. with an honor guard parade and music by the St. Cloud Municipal Band. The full ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. with keynote speaker Brian Douty, Director of VA Health Administration Service. Metro Vets encourages people to attend, but says people should arrive early as seating is limited.

Metro Vets asks everyone to pause for a moment on Memorial Day to honor those who have died in their nation's defense and keep the true meaning of the holiday alive.

