Food Shelf Challenge This Month

ST. CLOUD - This month, you can help Catholic Charities Food Shelf in St. Cloud win the food shelf challenge.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has announced they’ll match a portion of all donations in July to help end food insecurity in the St. Cloud area.

Open Your Heart’s Summer Challenge, in partnership with Hunger Solutions Minnesota, will help restock food shelves during a difficult time of the year.

Every day, Minnesotans make over 10,000 visits to food shelves, with children making over 34% of those visits.

Catholic Charities Emergency Services program manager Sue Hanks explains the local need during the summer.

When school is out for the summer vacation, many children miss out on free school meals and their families turn to us for support. This summer, with more families experiencing economic hardship due to inflation, and soaring food and gas prices, we are seeing a greater level of need.

Last July, Catholic Charities Food Shelf distributed over 110,000 pounds of food in St. Cloud. To contribute online, click here.